Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues new circular, now only 50 people allowed at wedding or social gathering

A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed at a marriage function or a social gathering in Navi Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a fresh circular on Thursday and laid down strict guidelines for such functions. Even a single extra person in such functions will attract a fine of Rs 50,000 from the venue owner.
As per the new circular issued by the civic administration, banquet hall owners, hotel, lounge owner among others will have to ensure that there should not be more than 50 persons gathering.
In addition, there should be social distancing and every people must have wear masks.
“An FIR will be registered against the owner of the banquet hall or the organizer if they are found violating the norms,” said a senior civic official.
Like the previous order, it will be mandatory thermal screening at the entrance of the venue and every visitor will use sanitizer, wear masks and maintain social distancing.
On Tuesday night, the NRI police booked around 200 people from two wedding ceremonies in Nerul as they did not follow the COVID norms. Police said that they violated the norms laid down in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.
During February, the city saw a rise of around 36% so far. The number of active cases under the NMMC jurisdiction was 797 on February 1. However, by February 24, the number of active cases reached 1,019, a rise of 36 percent.
So far in February, around 70 to 100 positive cases are being reported each day. The number of active cases of COVID-19 had come down below 800 by the end of January which again crossed 1,000.
While under the mission begin, a number of services are opening and even common people have been allowed in the local train with time restrictions, more people are not stepping out of their homes. This has resulted in a slight rise in the active cases in the city.
