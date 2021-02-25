Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues new circular, now only 50 people allowed at wedding or social gathering

A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed at a marriage function or a social gathering in Navi Mumbai. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a fresh circular on Thursday and laid down strict guidelines for such functions. Even a single extra person in such functions will attract a fine of Rs 50,000 from the venue owner.

As per the new circular issued by the civic administration, banquet hall owners, hotel, lounge owner among others will have to ensure that there should not be more than 50 persons gathering.

In addition, there should be social distancing and every people must have wear masks.