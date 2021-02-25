Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 patients undergo successful liver transplant, here's their story

Nineteen years old Tanvi Palande, an engineer tested COVID-19 just after her family and doctors at Apollo Hospital in Belapur in Navi Mumbai decided for a liver transplant surgery, following her deteriorating health condition. She was scared with the thought of surgery as recovering from COVID was itself a challenge. After 10 times Rt-PCR tests, she was finally declared free from COVID 19 infection.

Palande said, “With my deteriorating health condition, lockdown, and pandemic, it was a challenging situation for my family. It was the first time that I was really scared. The doctors gave me a lot of support and counseled us which gave us the confidence to go ahead with the liver transplant.” She added that she thankful as her mother donated a part of her liver, to save her.

Like Palande, there are three other persons including a police constable with the Mumbai police who were tested positive for COVID 19 and were undergoing liver transplant surgery.

Dr Aabha Nagral, Consultant, Hepatology (Adult & Paediatrics), Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai said, “Liver transplantation on COVID-19 patients poses major challenges not only to the patient and her family, but the entire systems and medical teams in the hospital.” She added that treating patients with liver conditions following a recovery from COVID-19 comes with tremendous challenges, as the patients are more prone to infections.