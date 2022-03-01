Navi Mumbai: NMMC expects to meet Rs 600-cr property tax collection target for 2021-22

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is expecting to meet its 2021-22 property tax collection target of Rs 600 crore. By the end of November 2021, the civic body had already collected Rs 295.14 crore. Officials said this is a conservative estimate as many citizens were not able to pay taxes due to loss of income in the previous financial year owing to the pandemic situation.

A senior civic official said that NMMC is running the Abhay Yojana to waive interest on delayed payment, which will increase their tax collection. He added that the civic body had collected Rs 159 crore under the scheme last financial year.

Under the NMMC, there are 3,25,179 property tax holders, of which 2,60,932 are residential, 58,611 non-residential and 5,636 units are industrial. “The majority of the taxes come from the industrial units and they pay at the end of the financial year,” the official said.

Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, the civic body had managed to collect over Rs 540 crore as property tax in 2020-21. The collection fell short of the budget estimate of Rs 630 crore.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:47 PM IST