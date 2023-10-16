Navi Mumbai: NMMC Distributes PPE Kits, Safety Gears To 275 Sweepers |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been consistently organizing various activities as part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' initiative. In a recent event held at the Knowledge Centre in the civic headquarters, 275 cleaners were honoured in a special ceremony. The objective was to express gratitude and appreciation for the dedicated efforts of sanitation workers who diligently carry out their daily tasks.

At the conclusion of the Safaimitra Safety Camp, a total of 275 Safaimitras, responsible for the mechanical cleaning of sewage channels across all eight wards and working at the state-of-the-art sewage treatment centres of the municipal corporation, were recognized. This recognition was conferred by Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole, in the presence of City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department, Dr. Babasaheb Rajle, and other officials.

Sanitation Workers Felicitated With Badges, Bags Containing Safety Equipments

Dr. Babasaheb Rajle, the Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department, commended NMMC for consistently leading in cleanliness, attributing this success to the hard work of the Swachhamitras.

The sanitation workers were honoured with badges, and they also received bags containing safety equipment such as helmets, reflective jackets, gloves, goggles, shoes, and PPE kits. These materials were provided through the CSR fund of the Camp Foundation, an NGO. Furthermore, there are plans to organize training camps for the cleaners in the future, where they will be informed about the latest technology and best practices.

