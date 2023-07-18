 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Distributes Over ₹41 Crores Under Various Scholarship Schemes In Last 2 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC Distributes Over ₹41 Crores Under Various Scholarship Schemes In Last 2 Years

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Distributes Over ₹41 Crores Under Various Scholarship Schemes In Last 2 Years

The Social Development Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has effectively implemented the distribution of scholarships to various schemes and beneficiary groups, including women and child welfare, marginalized sections, contract sanitation workers, labourers, and youth welfare projects.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
NMMC | File

In the last two years, the Social Development Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has effectively implemented the distribution of scholarships to various schemes and beneficiary groups, including women and child welfare, marginalized sections, contract sanitation workers, labourers, and youth welfare projects.

Under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Mr. Rajesh Narvekar, the department ensures that eligible beneficiaries should know these schemes and get the intended benefits. Over ₹41 crores were distributed under various schemes.

Scholarships that were implemented successfully were:

• Scholarship to children of widows and economically disadvantaged women

• Scholarships for students from economically and socially disadvantaged sections from the 1st grade to the university level

• Scholarships for deserving students from marginalized sections based on their academic achievements

• Scholarships for children from families affected by local development projects in the NMMC area.

• Scholarships for children of sanitation workers and contract labourers employed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

• Scholarships for children of quarry/construction/sand/naka workers in the NMMC area. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Rain Hits Vegetables Supply, Pushes Prices Further
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Receives 88.20 mm Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, 4 Trees Fall; Check Region Wise Details

Navi Mumbai Receives 88.20 mm Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, 4 Trees Fall; Check Region Wise Details

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Distributes Over ₹41 Crores Under Various Scholarship Schemes In Last 2 Years

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Distributes Over ₹41 Crores Under Various Scholarship Schemes In Last 2 Years

Thane News: 6 Killed, Another 3 Injured After Container Rams Into Passenger Jeep Carrying Students...

Thane News: 6 Killed, Another 3 Injured After Container Rams Into Passenger Jeep Carrying Students...

Anna Bhau Sathe Death Anniversary: 8 Must Read Books By The ‘Maxim Gorky of Maharashtra'

Anna Bhau Sathe Death Anniversary: 8 Must Read Books By The ‘Maxim Gorky of Maharashtra'

'Disgusted By Kirit Somaiya Video': Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad Demands Action Against BJP Leader...

'Disgusted By Kirit Somaiya Video': Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad Demands Action Against BJP Leader...