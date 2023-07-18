Navi Mumbai: NMMC Distributes Over ₹41 Crores Under Various Scholarship Schemes In Last 2 Years

NMMC | File

In the last two years, the Social Development Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has effectively implemented the distribution of scholarships to various schemes and beneficiary groups, including women and child welfare, marginalized sections, contract sanitation workers, labourers, and youth welfare projects.

Under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Mr. Rajesh Narvekar, the department ensures that eligible beneficiaries should know these schemes and get the intended benefits. Over ₹41 crores were distributed under various schemes.

Scholarships that were implemented successfully were:

• Scholarship to children of widows and economically disadvantaged women

• Scholarships for students from economically and socially disadvantaged sections from the 1st grade to the university level

• Scholarships for deserving students from marginalized sections based on their academic achievements

• Scholarships for children from families affected by local development projects in the NMMC area.

• Scholarships for children of sanitation workers and contract labourers employed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

• Scholarships for children of quarry/construction/sand/naka workers in the NMMC area.

