Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes 5 illegal structures in Airoli; see pics

Continuing the demolition drive against illegal constructions, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished five ground-plus one structures in Airoli. The buildings were constructed without the civic body’s permission and even after the civic body issued notices to them, they continued the construction works.

As per the Airoli ward of NMMC, four houses in sector 02 and one house in sector 3 were being constructed illegally. “They did not have permission from NMMC to construct the building and hence, they were demolished,” said an official from Airoli ward.

The unauthorized construction was issued a notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act (MR7TP), 1966 by the Airoli ward office. The builders were asked to remove the unauthorized constructions themselves. But they continued the unauthorized constructions.

The Airoli ward office conducted a crackdown on the unauthorized construction and removed the unauthorized construction. For this operation, 03 laborers, 01 gas cutter, 02 electric hammers were deployed along with the officers and staff of the Airoli departments well as the police squad from the encroachment department.

NMMC has continued action against illegal structures in the city. Earlier, the Ghansoli ward had carried out the demolition drive in the Rabale area and demolished an ongoing illegal construction. Last month, the Nerul, Ghansoli and Koparkhairane ward had removed the unauthorized structures.

