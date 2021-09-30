Navi Mumbai: NMMC continues demolition drive, eight illegal structures removed in a week; see pics

In the last week, the anti-encroachment department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished around eight illegal structures. These structures were constructed without the civic body’s permission.

The civic body has continued its drive against illegal structures and in the last two months, it has already removed around 60 illegal structures across the city.

Last week, the civic body removed three illegal structures at sector 2 and sector 6 in Koparkhairane. These were new constructions without the civic body’s permission.

Similarly, a ground plus one storey building was constructed at Samarth Nagar in Ghansoli ward which was also removed by the anti-encroachment department. In Divegaon under the Aroli ward, ground plus one building was demolished. Even in Nerul ward, ground plus one story building was demolished at sector 17. Early this month, the Ghansoli ward had carried out the demolition drive in the Rabale area and demolished an ongoing illegal construction. In the same manner, the Nerul, Ghansoli and Koparkhairane ward had also removed the unauthorized structures last months.

“The ward office has already issued a notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 to all illegal structures and asked to remove the illegal structures constructed as it was being constructed without the civic body’s permission. Despite the notice, instead of removing the illegal structure, many of them continued the construction,” said an official from the anti-encroachment department of NMMC. He added that after the lapse of the notice period, the civic body carries out the demolition drive in the presence of police personnel and also collects charges.

