Navi Mumbai: NMMC conducts over 3.4 million Covid tests since outbreak of pandemic

Navi Mumbai: More than 34 lakh citizens have already been tested for COVID-19 by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) since the outbreak of pandemic last year. So far, a total of 1,51,336 people have tested positive of COVID-19. The total number of tests include rapid antigen tests.

The civic body started in March 2020, following the outbreak of the pandemic, and when a lockdown was imposed across the country.

As per the data shared by the civic health department, up till May 5, the civic body conducted a total 34,10,560 tests for COVID-19, of which 20,49,370 tests were rapid antigen and the remaining 13,61,190 tests were RT PCR tests.

Of the total 34,10,560 samples, a total of 1,51,366 people were found positive for Covid, out of which 1,49,269 recovered and were discharged.

At present, the total number of active cases in the city is 48. The civic body is conducting around 4000 tests per day.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 09:20 AM IST