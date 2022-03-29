Navi Mumbai: NMMC conducts over 3 million COVID-19 tests since outbreak of pandemic

More than 32 lakh citizens have already been tested for COVID-19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. So far, a total of 1,51,194 people have tested positive for COVID 19. The total testing includes the rapid antigen tests.

The civic body started in March 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic and a lockdown was imposed across the country.

As per the data shared by the civic health department, till March 28, the civic body conducted a total 32,83,128 tests for COVID 19 of which 19,75,990 tests were Antigen and the remaining 13,07,138 tests were RT PCR tests.

Of the total 32,83,128 positive cases of COVID 1,49,035 people recovered and were discharged. At present, the total number of active cases in the city is 123. The civic body is conducting around 6000 tests per day. However, the number of daily cases remains in the single digits.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:44 AM IST