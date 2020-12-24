Navi Mumbai: NMMC collects Rs 24.18 crores in property tax in the first week of Abhay Yojana

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected Rs 24.18 crores in property tax in the first week of Abhay Yojana, started on December 15. Under the scheme, the civic body is waiving off the penalty for delayed payment of property tax. So far, the civic body has collected around 30 per cent property tax of Rs 630 crores budget estimates.

The civic body has given two months period to take benefits of the scheme which began on December 15 and ends on February 15.

Property tax is one of the major resources of revenue of NMMC, and for the financial year 2020-21, it has estimated to receive Rs 630 crores from it.

“Due to pandemic, the collection of property tax severely affected and many of the residents are going through financial difficulties. The scheme will certainly bring some relief for them,” said civic chief Abhijit Bangar. He added that the scheme will also help the civic body to get revenue. However, he warned that the civic body will take legal action against defaulters who do not pay during the scheme period.

As per the property tax department of NMMC, the civic body collected Rs 187 crores tax from April 2020 to December 21, 2020. “Despite lockdown, the civic body put extra effort and collected Rs 187 crores in tax,” said a senior official from the property tax department.

Started on December 15, the scheme is available for two months. “Citizens will get up to 75 per cent rebate in a penalty for delayed payment. Those who have not paid their property tax can make full payment with just 25 per cent penalty,” said the senior official. He added that the scheme can be availed only if full payment is made at one go. “No stage or part payment is accepted in the scheme,” added the official.

While there will be no further extension of the scheme, defaulters will be dealt with strictly for not making the payment during the scheme period. “We have noticed that properties with heavy arrears are escaping the payment which will attract legal action,” said the official. He added that there are some good industrial units who made the payment in the first week of the scheme and availed benefits.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Bangar directed that the online system for payment of taxes should be implemented effectively as per the principle of 'Zero Public Contact' so that no citizen needs to come to the municipal office to pay taxes.