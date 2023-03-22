 Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief reviews civil works in the city
Civic commissioner emphasized the need for cleanliness in gardens, public toilets, and jogging tracks before citizens come for morning walks. He directed the sanitary inspectors to not only ensure the cleanliness of toilets but also promptly solve any problems with necessary facilities.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Rajesh Narvekar directed officials to speed up the construction of the market and allot vendors through a lottery during a review meeting of civil works early this week. The meeting was attended by additional commissioners Sujata Dhole and Sujata Dhole.

Keeping in mind that the mangal offices are useful for the marriage ceremonies of common people, the Commissioner directed the concerned department to pay strict attention to the fact that the newly constructed mangal offices and the building of community temples are ready to be used as soon as possible by completing the process.

However, he expressed his concern over vacant plots under the jurisdiction of CIDCO that have been neglected and left in unsanitary conditions, with illegal dumping of debris seen in such places. He directed the concerned department to conduct a ward-wise survey of such open spaces and submit a department-wise list within a week.

Similarly, the Commissioner directed the regular action against unauthorized hoardings everywhere that disfigure the city.

