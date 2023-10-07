Navi Mumbai: NMMC Calls For Ban On Posters, Advertisements On Trees; FIR To Be Filed Against Violators

NMMC headquarters | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Parks and Tree Authority of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed to remove posters, banners and advertisements put on trees within three days as they are harming trees and defacing the beauty of the city. The civic body has also warned of strict action including registering an FIR at the nearest police station.

A large number of trees have been planted in the NMMC area. As part of marketing strategies, business units put up advertisements mainly by nailing the roadside trees to advertise their business. Advertisements are put up in the form of posters, and stickers. However, this causes damage to trees and defaces the beauty of the city. It also troubles motorists.

The Parks Department and Tree Authority have requested to remove the materials and advertisements nailed on the trees within three days from the publication of this public appeal. The appeal notice stated that if advertisements are found after this period, and any further nailing to trees or putting up posters, murals, and advertisements, a case will be registered at the nearest police station under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

'Trees also have life'

Trees also have life, the NatConnect Foundation pointed out. They are living beings like we humans. Imagine the pain when we get nailed. Trees too suffer similar pain, NatConnect director B N Kumar said. “The fact that the nails, posters and banners spoil the beauty of Swachh Navi Mumbai is a different matter. Even decorating trees with lights is terrible. We must maintain the trees as they are created by Nature," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, civic activist Rajeev Mishra said that the decision of the civic body is welcome by all. However, he raised the question of whether the civic body will take any action after the deadline or not.