Navi Mumbai: NMMC announces special COVID-19 allowance to contract workers

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has decided to give a special allowance of Rs 300 per day to contract workers who worked during the first two strictest lockdowns, imposed by the central government in wake of the outbreak of Covid-19. The allowance will be given on the basis of their attendance.

During the initial lockdowns, local train services, transport services and other daily passenger services were closed. However, contract workers and civic officials continued their services and executed their responsibilities assigned by the government.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar announced the special allowance on Saturday for contract workers.

As per the decision, the special Covid allowance will be given for the period March 23, 2020 to April 14, 2020 and from April 15, 2020 to May 31, 2020, according to the attendance of contract workers.

The civic body facilitated Covid warriors on the occasion of World Health Day. Keeping the same feeling for contract workers, civic chief Bangar decided to give Covid allowance to the contract workers.

Bangar said, “During the lockdown period, local train, transport services and other daily passenger services were closed. However, officers and employees including contract workers of NMMC as line workers continued their services.” He added that since hotels, and eateries were closed during the lockdown period, meal arrangements were not easily available for the staff present in the office but they fulfilled the responsibilities entrusted to them during the lockdown period.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 11:53 AM IST