 Navi Mumbai NGO 'Annasaheb Patil Vikas Foundation' Distributed Raincoats Among Women Workers Of APMC
In recognition of the hardships faced by these women workers, the Annasaheb Patil Vikas Foundation took the initiative to distribute raincoats, alleviating the burden and safeguarding their health and well-being during the rainy season.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Navi Mumbai NGO 'Annasaheb Patil Vikas Foundation' Distributed Raincoats Among Women Workers Of APMC | Sourced Photo

The Annasaheb Patil Vikas Foundation celebrated the birthday of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by distributing raincoats to around 600 women workers. The initiative was taken following a request made by a unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The raincoats were specifically provided to women workers who work at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) complex.

The women work hard in the wholesale market to support their families and ensure to educate their children. However, many of them are compelled to purchase raincoats during the monsoons, despite their financial condition is not good.

In recognition of the hardships faced by these women workers, the Annasaheb Patil Vikas Foundation took the initiative to distribute raincoats, alleviating the burden and safeguarding their health and well-being during the rainy season.

Event was held in Mathadi Bhawan

A praiseworthy service program was held at the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee premises at Mathadi Bhawan, where the raincoats were handed out to women labor workers. The distribution was carried out under the leadership of Narendra Patil, the Mathadi labour leader, Chairman (Ministerial Rank) of Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation, and an avid supporter of Devendraji Fadnavis within the BJP State Executive.

The event was graced by the presence of notable personalities, including Prachi Patil, the founder president of Prana Foundation, former corporator Bharti Patil, Datta Ghangale, Poptrao Deshmukh and other esteemed personalities.

