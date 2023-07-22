Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Sends Firemen, Labourers, Water & Stretchers To Disaster Site After Landslide At Irshalwadi

In an unfortunate accident that occurred on Wednesday night at Irshalwadi village at the foothills of Irshalgad in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district, landslides and collapse of a mountain created mounds of mud in the village. | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

After the landslide accident at Irshalwadi, while aid is being sent to the accident site from all over the state, under the guidance of the Maharashtra Government, CIDCO also sent firemen and 600 labourers to the disaster site immediately.

In an unfortunate accident that occurred on Wednesday night at Irshalwadi village at the foothills of Irshalgad in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district, landslides and collapse of a mountain created mounds of mud in the village.

Manpower, water and other necessities sent for relief work

Keeping in view the massive manpower required for the ongoing relief work at the disaster site, CIDCO urgently provided 600 labourers from various housing project sites of CIDCO on July 20 at 8 AM to clear the debris.

On July 21, another 600 labourers were sent to the site. Also, a batch of firemen from CIDCO were immediately dispatched to Irshalgad for rescue work. CIDCO will send labourers to Irshalgad till the rescue work is going on.

In addition, 25 stretchers and 5000 (one liter each) bottles of drinking water were supplied by CIDCO at the site. Along with urban development, CIDCO has also cultivated a social commitment by contributing to the relief work in Irshalgad.

