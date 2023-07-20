 Maharashtra Govt Suspends Rescue Operations at Irshalwadi Amidst Fears of Over 100 Trapped Villagers
The rescue was suspended around 5:00 pm on the grounds of darkness and rains. It will be resumed on Friday at 5:00 am.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
In a shocking decision, the Maharashtra government has suspended rescue operations at Irshalwadi, even as over 100 poor villagers are feared trapped under the landslide. The rescue was suspended around 5:00 pm on the grounds of darkness and rains. It will be resumed on Friday at 5:00 am. Former BMC official I.C. Sisodia said, "We are a developed nation. Certainly, power generators and other equipment could have been used to continue the rescue operations. Who will be responsible if anyone trapped inside dies? Darkness and rain are no reason to stop rescue work." The army could have been called since they are better trained and equipped.

While 16 have died, 103 were rescued, of which 19 had no injuries while the remaining were admitted to a hospital at Kamothe. Over 100 persons are still unaccounted for.

