Navi Mumbai: Rough Terrain, Inclement Weather Hamper Rescue & Relief Operation At Landslide-Hit Irsalwadi

The rescue team at Irsalwadi faced a lot of challenges on Thursday while carrying out the rescue operation at the landslide hit village in Khalapur taluka. The village is located on the hill and has no proper approach road to reach there.

A base camp was set up at the nearby village and it took the rescuers at least one hour to reach the site by trekking.

As per the district administration, due to the sharp slope of almost 30 degrees, it is difficult to climb. Medical teams and NDRF had to walk all the way to reach the site.

Apart from the difficult terrain, incessant rainfall and the threat of further landslides made the operation difficult.

Relief teams dispatched from state

After the accident, relief teams were dispatched from Alibag, Khopoli, Karjat, Lonavala, Badlapur, Panvel, Vashi and Mumbai. From Karjat, the medical officer staff of Kalam, Ambivali, and Mohil Primary Health Centers are at the spot. Due to difficulty in reaching the accident site, volunteers of Maharashtra Sahyadri Trekker Groups, and Yashwanti Hackers participated in relief work.

A helipad was developed near the site to facilitate the operation. However, due to bad weather, they could not be used.

