 Navi Mumbai News: PMC Secures 3rd Position As Best Performing City Under Majhi Vasundhara
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: PMC Secures 3rd Position As Best Performing City Under Majhi Vasundhara

Navi Mumbai News: PMC Secures 3rd Position As Best Performing City Under Majhi Vasundhara

The competition which was held under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0 focused on the five elements related to nature: land, water, air, fire, and sky. PMC’s achievement showcased its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde felicitating the winners of the competition | Amit Srivastava

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) secured third position in the state as best performing city in the population group of 3 to 10 lakh under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented with an award of Rs. 5 crores to the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh during the ‘Majhi Vasundhara 3.0 Samman Sohla’ held at NCPA, Mumbai on June 5, the World Environment Day.

Read Also
World Environment Day: Indian Businesses Rally for Sustainable Solutions and Environmental Change
article-image

Focus on sustainability

The competition which was held under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0 focused on the five elements related to nature: land, water, air, fire, and sky. PMC’s achievement showcased its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

PMC chief Deshmukh said, “Adopting a lifestyle that aligns with the five elements of nature is crucial for coexisting with nature and preserving biodiversity. That is why the campaign ‘Mazi Vasundhara’ was launched on October 2, 2020, by the government, in collaboration with the local self-government bodies of the state, to promote a sustainable lifestyle that complements nature. In this campaign, the corporation has been implementing various activities based on the five elements related to nature: earth, air, water, fire, and sky.”

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC To Distribute Cloth Bags To Prevent Plastic Use
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Prosecute Accused In Fast track Court, Give Him Death Sentence': Supriya Sule On Gruesome Mira Road...

'Prosecute Accused In Fast track Court, Give Him Death Sentence': Supriya Sule On Gruesome Mira Road...

Aryan Khan Bribery Case: Bombay HC Extends Interim Protection To Sameer Wankhede By 2 Weeks

Aryan Khan Bribery Case: Bombay HC Extends Interim Protection To Sameer Wankhede By 2 Weeks

I-T Dept Swoops On Navi Mumbai Builder Paradise Group; Seize Incriminating Docs & Currency Of...

I-T Dept Swoops On Navi Mumbai Builder Paradise Group; Seize Incriminating Docs & Currency Of...

Navi Mumbai News: PMC Secures 3rd Position As Best Performing City Under Majhi Vasundhara

Navi Mumbai News: PMC Secures 3rd Position As Best Performing City Under Majhi Vasundhara

I-T Dept Raids Shell Companies Mumbai, Delhi & Other Cities Linked To Alleged Hawala Operator...

I-T Dept Raids Shell Companies Mumbai, Delhi & Other Cities Linked To Alleged Hawala Operator...