Navi Mumbai News: PMC Secures 3rd Position As Best Performing City Under Majhi Vasundhara

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) secured third position in the state as best performing city in the population group of 3 to 10 lakh under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented with an award of Rs. 5 crores to the civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh during the ‘Majhi Vasundhara 3.0 Samman Sohla’ held at NCPA, Mumbai on June 5, the World Environment Day.

Focus on sustainability

The competition which was held under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0 focused on the five elements related to nature: land, water, air, fire, and sky. PMC’s achievement showcased its commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

PMC chief Deshmukh said, “Adopting a lifestyle that aligns with the five elements of nature is crucial for coexisting with nature and preserving biodiversity. That is why the campaign ‘Mazi Vasundhara’ was launched on October 2, 2020, by the government, in collaboration with the local self-government bodies of the state, to promote a sustainable lifestyle that complements nature. In this campaign, the corporation has been implementing various activities based on the five elements related to nature: earth, air, water, fire, and sky.”

