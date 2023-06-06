World Environment Day: Indian Businesses Rally for Sustainable Solutions and Environmental Change

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: – As the world celebrates World Environment Day, Indian businesses play an important role in promoting environmental causes and fostering positive change. These enterprises lead the charge toward a greener future by harnessing innovation, technology, and sustainability.

Today, startups have emerged as powerful agents of change, leveraging their agility and fresh perspectives to address pressing environmental challenges. With a focus on social innovations and sustainable practices, these young companies are driving transformative solutions that positively impact our planet.

Shruti Jain, CSO of Arihant Capital, said, Being good stewards of our environment, we recognize that our environmental footprint has an impact on the climate at large. In our ongoing commitment to minimize the company’s environmental footprint and mitigate our environmental impact, Arihant Capital continues to find ways to make greener choices and practices. At Arihant, we actively promote sustainable lifestyle habits among our employees. From avoiding single-use plastics and embracing reusable options like refillable water bottles and reusable tea cups at our offices across the country to switching to energy-efficient LED lights, we continue to adopt mindful practices. In our digitization push, we have made all client reports available online. Customers can now access digital statements from the Arihant mobile app and WhatsApp, perform online transfers, and even open an account online. This has eliminated the use of paper, saving trees and making our business more efficient. Arihant also actively organizes plantation drives to reduce its carbon footprint. The company has collaborated with 10-year-old multi-award-winning climate activist Prasiddhi Singh and engages in plantation and youth education for the need to take sustainable action at the individual level. We strive to embrace environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and solutions to reduce risk, enhance value, and create a sustainable business. For eco-conscious clients who want to extend their environmental values to their portfolio, we offer assistance in identifying sustainable companies that can deliver long-term growth. We have integrated “Sustainability Corner” into our weekly investment newsletter, so our readers can be in the know of what efforts listed Indian companies are making to reduce their carbon footprint and what new innovative climate solutions are being introduced by them. This will help them identify the right investment opportunities. We recently introduced our new mobile trading app, which offers trading in equity, ETFs, futures, and options and is powered by world-class technology. In the coming months, we also plan to introduce ESG scores for companies on our trading platforms to help investors make more informed decisions when it comes to sustainability. Our company’s leadership has always highlighted the importance of ESG investing. We believe companies that are proactive in addressing climate change will have a competitive advantage over other industry players. At Arihant Capital, our goal is to do what’s right, in the interest of all stakeholders, and what’s sustainable.

Prashant Gupta, Founder and CEO of Caerus3 Advisors and Think-Tank, emphasizes the instrumental role of companies in social innovations and their positive environmental impact. He states, “By harnessing technology, entrepreneurial spirit, and sustainable practices, India has the potential to drive positive change and create innovative solutions to pressing environmental challenges. Through collaborative efforts, we can pave the way for a greener future. We have the unique ability to think outside the box and take risks, enabling us to develop groundbreaking solutions that address environmental issues.”

Vidushi Kapoor, Co-Founder and CEO of Process9, highlights clean tech’s significance and impact on businesses, “Cleantech represents the convergence of technology and environmental stewardship and offers tremendous opportunities for businesses to reduce their carbon footprint, optimize resource consumption, and achieve sustainability goals. It’s inspiring to witness the collective efforts driving us towards a greener, more resilient world.

Ankit Shyamsukha, CEO of ICA Edu Skills, said, “At ICA Edu Skills, we believe that a sustainable future starts with small, purposeful choices. We are committed to fostering environmental responsibility among our students, employees, and stakeholders because your work environment reflects your attitude towards our shared environment. Join us in embracing sustainable practices, from ridesharing to paperless operations, as we make a collective impact and inspire a positive change in the world”.

Karan Panchal, MD and CEO of Tikku Condiments, underscores the importance of addressing climate effects on crops and FMCG manufacturing units. He emphasizes sustainable ways forward to maintain quality, safety, hygiene, and health with food products. “Through sustainable farming practices, eco-friendly packaging, and responsible sourcing, we can mitigate the environmental impact of food production while ensuring the highest standards of quality, safety, and health for consumers.”

Anoop Singh, CEO of Red Orchid Spa, advocates for positive energy and wellness as essential elements for sustainability and health in life. He states, “By prioritizing positive energy, mindfulness, and holistic well-being, we can create a harmonious balance between personal wellness and environmental sustainability. Nurturing ourselves and the planet go hand in hand.”

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5th to raise global awareness and encourage positive action for protecting and preserving our environment. Established by the United Nations in 1972, this international observance serves as a platform for individuals, communities, organizations, and governments worldwide to come together and address pressing environmental issues.

