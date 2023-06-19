Navi Mumbai News: PMC Officials Directed To Cover Manholes Within A Week | Representative Image

In order to cover manholes and install protective nets on the sewerage lines in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, under the guidance of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, City Engineer Sanjay Jagtap and Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar held a meeting with ward officials.

During the meeting, ward officials discussed installing manhole covers and protective nets on the rainwater drains on the pavement on the side of the road as well as the covering of the flood water draining chambers. “If the manhole is not covered, an unfortunate incident can happen,” said civic chief Deshmukh.

Bombay HC Ordered the Installation Of Protective Nets

In an order, the Bombay High Court ordered the installation of protective nets on the manholes of the sewerage channel. Accordingly, a meeting with ward level to know about the locations of manholes and instructions were given to install manhole covers and protective nets as priority basis, and complete the work in the next three to four days.

On this occasion Executive Engineer Sanjay Katekar, Assistant Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Deputy Engineer Sudhir Salukhe, Head of Solid Waste and Sanitation Department Anil Kokre, Ward Officer, Junior Engineer, all Sanitation Inspectors, Health Inspectors, Contractors, Municipal Officers-Employees were present.

Ward Officials Conduct Survey

At this time, the ward officers conducted a survey with the health inspectors and asked them to give the information about the manholes to the sewerage department and the construction department. So that this work can be completed in the next three to four days. In the meeting, instructions were given to the Junior Engineer to complete the work as soon as possible by the contractors keeping an eye on the works. Along with this, instructions were given to the Junior Engineer to fill the pits dug for the Mahanagar Gas Pipeline as soon as possible.