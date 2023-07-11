 Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Police Nab 42-Year-Old Man For Assaulting ST Bus Conductor
Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Police Nab 42-Year-Old Man For Assaulting ST Bus Conductor

The accused was identified as Sunil Gangadhar Thale, boarded at Panvel bus depot and requested a ticket to Ramwadi in Pen which is not a stoppage for the bus.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Police Nab 42-Year-Old Man For Assaulting ST Bus Conductor | Representative Image

Panvel City police arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST) bus conductor over a minor issue. The incident occurred late Friday night when the accused passenger forced the conductor to give a ticket for a stoppage where the bus does not stop.

The Panvel City Police registered a case against the passenger and took him into custody for obstructing a government employee from performing his duties.

Accused boarded bus at Panvel

The accused was identified as Sunil Gangadhar Thale, boarded at Panvel bus depot and requested a ticket to Ramwadi in Pen which is not a stoppage for the bus.

Passenger assaulted conductor after he did not give ticket

The bus conductor Vishnu Salokhe attached to Guhagar Bus Depot refused to give the ticket and explained the same. However, the passenger kept pressuring him to give the ticket. This led to an argument and later he assaulted the conductor,

Finally, the conductor lodged a complaint at the Panvel City Police Station. In response, the police promptly registered a case against Sunil Thale and took him into custody.

