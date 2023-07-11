MP: Six Listed Criminals Booked Six Listed Criminals Booked For Assaulting Family In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two members of a family residing in Chhatarpur were grievously injured, after being attacked by six listed criminals on Sunday night over a petty issue, the Maharajpur police said.

The police added that the treatment of the injured duo is underway. One of the victims, named Maniram Patel told the media that stray animals had entered into their farm fields on Sunday night, at around 10 pm.

His children spotted it and began turfing them out. During this, they landed in an argument with children of six listed criminals of the town. As the argument intensified, the listed criminals named Damodar Singh Dangi, Shivram Singh Dangi, Pooran Singh Dangi, Moorat Singh Dangi, Praan Singh Dangi and another unidentified of their accomplice barged into their house.

They brutally assaulted Patel, his brother Tulsidas Patel and other members of their family. The cops were informed, who reached the spot by means of a Dial-100 vehicle.

Patel and his brother Tulsidas were grievously injured, who were rushed to hospital for immediate treatment. All the accused had fled by then. Later, the police enquired about the incident from Patel and registered a case against all the six accused under Sections 294, 323, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).