Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment for attacking his wife with an axe.

District public prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said Girraj Prasad Garg, twenty-seventh additional sessions judge passed the judgment against accused Kailash (60).

The incident took place on March 27, 2014. Complainant Ankit said that his mother Kashibai was attacked by his father Kailash with axe after a fight over expenses.