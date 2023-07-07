 Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Panchayat Samiti Celebrates Agriculture Day
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Panvel Panchayat Samiti Celebrates Agriculture Day

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Panchayat Samiti Celebrates Agriculture Day | Sourced Photo

The Agriculture Day was organized at Panvel Panchayat Samiti on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Vasantrao Naik, the pioneer of the Green Revolution. Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur also attended the event. Thakur guided the present farmers about the Crop Insurance Scheme, Farmers Producer Company, creation of the Panvel Agriculture Facebook page, advanced farming methods, Kaiser Fund, integrated farming methods etc.

Speakers At The Event

Taluka Agriculture Officer Sharad Gite shared information on Ahilyadevi Holkar Nursery, the One Rupee Crop Insurance scheme, the Creation of Companies under SMART, and orchard planting among others. Agriculture Officer Tanaji Doltode guided the farmers present about the various schemes of the Agriculture Department.

Agriculture Supervisor Introduced Program

The program was introduced by Agriculture Supervisor Shri Krishna Suravase. Progressive farmers Atmaram Hatmode, Uday Zinge, and Rupesh Pawar gave guidance on the difficulties faced in their farms and their experiences in their farms.

On this occasion, Group Development Officer Sanjay Bhoye, former Zilla Parishad member Amit Jadhav, former Panchayat Samiti member Bhupendra Patil and more than 400 farmers were present.

