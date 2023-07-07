Navi Mumbai News: MSEDCL Officials To Meet Citizens On Power Supply Relates Issues In Panvel's Khanda Colony

Representative Image | AFP

Navi Mumbai: In view of the increasing complaints regarding frequent power cuts and other issues in Panvel taluka, a meeting has been organized with the officials of Maharashtra State Power Distribution Company at Srikrupa Hall, Khanda Colony on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 3 pm in the presence of the Superintending Engineer of Power Distribution as per the suggestion of MLA Prashant Thakur.

MLA Thakur Urges Citizens To Attend Meeting To Resolve Power Issues

The meeting has been organized to resolve the grievances related to electricity supply. MLA Thakur appealed to the electricity consumers to attend the meeting on time by taking the application form of the complaints made by various associations as well as the problem in written form.

MNS Staged Protest Earlier In Month Of May

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers staged a protest outside the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s (MSEDCL) Kandha Colony office over the power outage. The protest was carried out following repeated power cuts in New Panvel, Khanda Colony in the month of May.

“The power outage has become a recurring problem, especially now, during the summer season. The residents have to face a great deal of inconvenience”, said one of the protestors. They further alleged that there were no officers in the Khanda Colony office to listen to common people’s issues.

There are unplanned power cuts and there is no response over phones regarding the status. “When we visited the office, there was no one to even listen. So we sit in front of the office and staged a protest,” said another protestor.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena stages protest over power cuts in Khanda Colony