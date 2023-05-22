Navi Mumbai news: Panvel civic body, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board conduct joint drive against single-use plastic |

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) jointly carried out an anti-plastic drive and seized around 30 kg of single-use banned plastic-bag. They also collected Rs 15,000 in fines.

Under the guidance of civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner of the Environment Department Kailas Gawde, and Head of the Municipal Environment Department Manoj Chavan, the D ward assistant commissioner Dutta Thakur and his team from the encroachment department, along with MPCB officer Abhijit Lohia, conducted the joint operation.

Single-use plastic bags seized from various shops in city

They seized single-use plastic bags from various shops in Panvel city. Kailas Gawde said, "Single-use plastic has been prohibited by the state and central government. The civic body is taking strict action against shops that use or sell prohibited plastic."

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has issued a notification, banning the manufacturing, importing, storing, distributing, selling, and usage of single-use plastics since July 1, 2022, under Rule 4(2) of the amended Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.