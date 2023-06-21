Navi Mumbai News: One Held For Stabbing Garage Mechanic In Taloja

Taloja police arrested one person and launched a manhunt for two other accused who allegedly stabbed a garage mechanic on Saturday night (June 17). The victim who was stabbed received severe injuries and was admitted in MGM Hospital in Kamothe. He is currently undergoing treatment.

The arrested accused was identified as Siraj Khan and police said two more accomplices involved in the crime are absconding. However, the arrested person was the main accused.

Accused owns a scrap shop

The victim, identified as Nandlal Yadav, 22, lives at Devicha Pada in Taloja and works at a garage in the same area. Khan has a scrap shop next to the garage.

Khan's animosity with garage owner

Khan and the owner of the garage had an old enmity and there were fights between them including their workers. Yadav, who works in the garage, was walking from near Siraj Khan's scrap shop around 10 pm on Saturday, when Khan’s brother Shamsad and Rana stopped Nandlal and started abusing him. They stabbed Yadav with a knife and fled from the spot.

Injured admitted to MGM Hospital

The owner of the garage immediately rushed Yadav to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Meanwhile, Taloja police recorded the statement of Yadav and registered a case of attempted murder against the three killers.

