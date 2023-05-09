Navi Mumbai crime: Wife of Kalamboli business held for husband's murder | Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: The Kalamboli police arrested the wife of the transporter who was allegedly murdered on Monday morning when he was on a morning walk in Kalamboli. Family disputes are said to be the reason. The accused wife called her two relatives from Punjab to kill her husband.

The arrested wife has been identified as Daljit Kaur, 38, and she was having a sour relationship with her husband for a long time. According to police, apart from household issues, there were some financial issues in the family.

Woman called relatives from Punjab to kill husband

Rajendra Jadhav, police sub-inspector and investigating officer said that Kaur called two of her relatives from Punjab to kill her husband. “A team has been sent to Punjab to catch both of them,” said Jadhav.

A 48-year-old transport businessman identified as Jaspalsingh Khoya, a resident of Sainagar Society in sector 4 in Kalamboli was attacked by unidentified persons when he was on a morning walk in a garden in Kalamboli on Monday morning. He was attacked by sharp edge weapons and he sustained severe injuries to his chest, head and other body parts. He was taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe but he succumbed to his injuries. A case of murder under section 302 of IPC was registered at Kalamboli police station.

According to police, Khoya was on a routine morning walk between 5 am and 6 am at CIDCO garden at sector 6 in Kalamboli, around one km from Kalamboli police station when he was attacked with a sharp edge weapon at his chest, head, and other body parts and fled.

“The attacker was aware of the routine of Khoya and exact location at the early morning between 5 and 6 am,” said another police official, adding that this raised suspicion that someone close to him might be involved. Later the police came to know about household problems and financial transactions.