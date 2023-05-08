 Navi Mumbai Crime: Businessman, out for morning walk with dog, stabbed to death in Kalamboli area
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
On Monday morning, unidentified individuals purportedly killed a 48-year-old man who was involved in the transportation industry in Navi Mumbai, police officials informed.

Victim had taken his dog out for a walk

Jaspalsingh Nishtarsingh Khosa, also known as Palasingh, was taking his dog for a walk in the CIDCO Garden of the Kalamboli region between 5 am and 6 am when he was allegedly attacked and fatally wounded by some individuals wielding sharp weapons, as per Kalamboli police official.

He stated that the victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Motive behind murder not known yet

The official mentioned that the reason behind the murder had not been determined yet.

The official added that the police have filed a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder based on a complaint lodged by the victim's son, and they are currently attempting to locate the attackers.

