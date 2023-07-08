Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 59.46 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area experienced moderate rainfall from Friday 8.30 am to Saturday 8.30 am, with an average of 59.46 mm. Among the wards, Koparkhairne reported the highest rainfall with 73.8 mm, followed by Belapur with 61 mm. However, the heavy showers resulted in four trees falling, and two fire calls.

Vashi Receives The Lowest Amount Of Rainfall

The NMMC area witnessed varying levels of rainfall in different wards. Belapur received 61mm of rainfall, while Koparkhairne recorded the highest with 73.8mm. Vashi experienced 51.2 mm, Nerul had 57 mm, Airoli recorded 58 mm, and Digha received 55.8 mm of rainfall.

Fallen Tree Incident

Due to the heavy showers, four incident of a fallen tree was reported in the NMMC area. The authorities are working to promptly clear the affected area and ensure the safety of residents. Efforts are being made to minimize disruptions caused by such incidents during the monsoon season. Two fire calls were also received by the authorities.

Morbe Dam Status

Amidst the rainfall in the region, an update on the Morbe Dam's status is available. The dam recorded 85.8 mm of rainfall during the specified period, contributing to a total of 853.2 mm of rainfall this monsoon season. Currently, the dam level stands at 72.44 meters, indicating a healthy water reservoir to cater to the needs of the area.