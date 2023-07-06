 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 11.46 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 11.46 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area experiences moderate rainfall with an average of 11.46 mm. Wards such as Nerul, Belapur, Vashi, Koparkhairne, and Digha have received rainfall ranging from 8.4 mm to 16.2 mm.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 11.46 mm Of Rainfall In The Last 24 Hours | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area experienced moderate rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 am to Thursday 8.30 am, with an average of 11.46 mm. Among the wards, Nerul reported the highest rainfall with 16.2 mm, followed by Airoli with 14.2 mm. However, the heavy showers resulted in one incident of a fallen tree in the civic jurisdiction.

Moderate Rainfall Distribution across Wards

The NMMC area witnessed varying levels of rainfall in different wards. Belapur received 11.2 mm of rainfall, while Nerul recorded the highest with 16.2 mm. Vashi experienced 9.20 mm, Koparkhairne had 8.4 mm, Airoli recorded 14.2 mm, and Digha received 9.6 mm of rainfall. The average rainfall across the region during the specified period was 11.46 mm.

Fallen Tree Incident

Due to the heavy showers, one incident of a fallen tree was reported in the NMMC area. The authorities are working to promptly clear the affected area and ensure the safety of residents. Efforts are being made to minimize disruptions caused by such incidents during the monsoon season.

Morbe Dam Status

Amidst the rainfall in the region, an update on the Morbe Dam's status is available. The dam recorded 1.8 mm of rainfall during the specified period, contributing to a total of 698.80 mm of rainfall this monsoon season. Currently, the dam level stands at 71.34 meters, indicating a healthy water reservoir to cater to the needs of the area.

