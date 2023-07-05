Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 29.15 MM Of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours, 2 Trees Fall

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 29.15 mm of rainfall from Tuesday at 8.30 am to Wednesday 8.30 am.

The maximum rainfall was reported in the Belapur ward with 63.8 mm, followed by Nerul with 45.6 mm. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed 2 trees fall and one short circuit in the last 24 hours.

Ward-wise rainfall

Belapur - 63.80 mm

Nerul - 45.60 mm

Vashi - 23.40 mm

Koparkhairne- 26.10 mm

Airoli - 08.80 mm

Digha- 07.20 mm

------------------------------------

Average - 29.15 mm

Total rainfall in this Monsoon - 697.69 mm

Incidents

Tree fall- 02

Short circuit - 01

Morbe Dam Status

Rainfall - 18.20 mm

Total Rainfall - 696.80 mm

Dam Level - 71.26 meter