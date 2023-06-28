Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Areas Receive 38.16mm Of Rainfall In Last 24 Hours | File/ Representative Image

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) witnessed significant rainfall and a series of incidents within a 24-hour period. From Tuesday 8:30 am to Wednesday 8:30 am, the region experienced an average rainfall of 38.16 mm, with Koparkhairane ward receiving the highest downpour of 68.4 mm. Alongside the rain, the civic jurisdiction encountered 10 instances of tree falls, one short circuit, and one fire call.

Rainfall Distribution

The wards in the NMMC area encountered varying levels of rainfall. Koparkhairne ward registered the highest rainfall at 63.40 mm, followed by Airoli with 41.00 mm. Other areas like Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, and Digha witnessed rainfall ranging from 30.80 mm to 31.60 mm. This cumulative rainfall resulted in a total monsoon precipitation of 312.06 mm thus far.

Incidents and Emergencies

During this 24-hour period, the NMMC had to respond to several incidents. One fire call and one short circuit required immediate attention from the authorities. Additionally, the region witnessed 10 instances of fallen trees, and one tree branch also collapsed due to the heavy rains.

Morbe Dam and Water Levels

Morbe Dam, a crucial source of water for the NMMC area, received 16.80 mm of rainfall during the same period. The dam's total rainfall for the monsoon season stands at 258.60 mm, contributing to a water level of 68.55 meters. This influx of rainwater into the dam will help ensure a sufficient supply of water to meet the region's needs.

High Tide Alert

Residents of Navi Mumbai were also advised to stay cautious due to the high tide. At 01:14 PM, the high tide reached a level of 02.35 meters, and in the evening at 07:04 PM, it surged to 03.48 meters. These high tides can potentially lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and increase the risk of flooding.