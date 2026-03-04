Navi Mumbai News: MSRTC Crosses 1 Lakh Registrations For NCMC Smart Card In Just 1 Week

Concessional passengers register for the NCMC Smart Card at an MSRTC depot as the corporation pushes digital ticketing across Maharashtra | X - @msrtcofficial

Mumbai, March 3: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST) has taken a significant step towards digital services with the launch of the ‘NCMC Smart Card’ initiative. Introduced for the convenience of concessional passengers, the initiative has received an overwhelming response across the state, with registrations crossing the significant milestone of one lakh.

In just one week, a total of 1,00,021 passengers registered for the NCMC Smart Card. Beneficiaries of the ‘Mahila Sanman Yojana’ recorded the highest participation, with 37,927 women opting for the facility.

Under the ‘Amrut Jyestha Nagrik’ scheme, 34,948 senior citizens registered for the card, marking the beginning of a new era of digital travel. Additionally, 24,927 other senior citizens and 2,219 other passengers have also actively participated in the initiative.

Corporation clarifies card not mandatory yet

The corporation stated that the initiative is not merely a technological upgrade but a visionary effort to make travel more convenient, secure and transparent for passengers. The registration data reflects a clear shift from traditional cash-based transactions towards digital modes of payment.

Rumours had circulated on social media claiming that concessional passengers would not be allowed to travel from March 1 without an NCMC Smart Card. However, the corporation clarified that the card will not be made mandatory until 80% of concessional passengers complete their registration.

Passengers have been urged to register for the smart card at their nearest bus station, depot or through authorised private agents.

Towards a digital Maharashtra

In the future, the NCMC Smart Card is expected to make ticket purchases more seamless for concessional passengers and pave the way for a single card to be used across multiple public transport services.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the initiative marks a strong step towards realising the vision of a Digital Maharashtra and that the response from passengers reflects growing trust in the system.

