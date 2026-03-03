MSRTC To Earn Over ₹250 Crore Through Advertising In Next Five Years, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | MSRTC X Account

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at strengthening its financial position, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to generate more than ₹250 crore in revenue over the next five years through advertising alone, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during the 310th Board of Directors meeting held at the MSRTC headquarters, Maharashtra Transport Bhavan, Mumbai Central. The meeting was attended by Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar, Sixth Labour Commissioner Pallavi Sahare, and other senior officials.

जाहिरातीतून एसटी कमवणार २५० कोटी रुपये... pic.twitter.com/LI2Xhe3C5X — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) March 3, 2026

Addressing the board, Sarnaik highlighted the vast operational network of MSRTC. “The ST Corporation operates 251 depots and more than 610 small and large bus stands across Maharashtra. A fleet of around 12,000 buses transports 50 to 55 lakh passengers daily. In the future, after expanding the fleet, the daily passenger count is expected to touch one crore,” he said.

Emphasising the commercial potential of such an extensive network, the minister described advertising on MSRTC buses and premises as a “golden opportunity” for manufacturers and businesses. An ambitious plan has been formulated to maximise revenue by utilising bus stands, their surrounding premises, as well as the interior and exterior surfaces of buses for advertisements.

According to Sarnaik, a competitive bidding process has been implemented. Tenders offering revenue exceeding ₹250 crore for a five-year period have been accepted. Once the tenure of the existing advertising license holders concludes, the new licensees will assume control of advertising operations.

At present, MSRTC earns approximately ₹22 crore annually through advertisements. With the implementation of the new tender, the annual advertising income is expected to more than double.

The initiative marks a strategic effort by MSRTC to monetise its statewide presence and high passenger footfall, turning its buses and bus stations into revenue-generating platforms while continuing to serve as a critical public transport backbone across Maharashtra.

