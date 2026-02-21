Maharashtra Govt Releases ₹100 Crore To MSRTC For Pending Salary Hike Arrears Of 86,000 Employees; Minister Pratap Sarnaik Urges Unions To Call Off Protest

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik confirms ₹100 crore support for MSRTC staff dues and appeals to unions to suspend the planned agitation | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 21: The Maharashtra government has released Rs 100 crore to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to pay pending salary hike instalments to nearly 86,000 employees, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced on Thursday.

Arrears to be credited with February salary

He said the arrears will be credited to employees’ bank accounts along with the February salary, providing immediate relief to staff who had expressed resentment over delayed payments.

Appeal to withdraw February 24 protest

Sarnaik also appealed to labour unions to withdraw the protest scheduled for February 24, stressing that disruption of bus services would affect students appearing for SSC and HSC board examinations.

Government commitment reiterated

“The government is committed to paying the pending instalments. Rs 100 crore has been released and the remaining amount will also be provided soon,” he said.

Monthly subsidy support

After consultations with employee unions, the government had earlier decided to provide a monthly subsidy of about Rs 65 crore to support payment of revised wages.

Delay triggered dissatisfaction

Payments had begun with the December salary, but technical and financial constraints prevented disbursement along with February wages, triggering dissatisfaction among employees and prompting some unions to call for agitation.

Follow-up and further funds

Sarnaik said he had requested the government to immediately release Rs 210 crore to cover the arrears. Out of this, Rs 100 crore has now been sanctioned, and the remaining funds are expected shortly.

Assurance of payment under any circumstances

He assured employees that the government would ensure the instalments are paid “under any circumstances”.

Services must remain uninterrupted

The minister reiterated that transport services must continue uninterrupted, particularly during ongoing board examinations, and urged unions to suspend their agitation in the larger public interest.

