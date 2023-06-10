 Navi Mumbai News: Former Corporator Claims Contaminated Water Was Supplied In Kharghar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Former Corporator Claims Contaminated Water Was Supplied In Kharghar

Navi Mumbai News: Former Corporator Claims Contaminated Water Was Supplied In Kharghar

Netra Kiran Patil, a former corporator from Kharghar has written to the assistant engineer of CIDCO Kharghar regarding contaminated water being supplied in several parts of the node.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: Former Corporator Claims Contaminated Water Was Supplied In Kharghar | Representative Image

Netra Kiran Patil, a former corporator from Kharghar has written to the assistant engineer of CIDCO Kharghar regarding contaminated water being supplied in several parts of the node. She requested to find out the reasons and take appropriate measures.

In a letter given by her, she informed that she received complaints from different sectors of Kharghar that the water being supplied contains algae.  And this has been happening for the past few days. She has already been brought to the notice of the water supply department of CIDCO but no action has been taken to date.

Read Also
Pune: Contaminated Water Plagues Baner-Balewadi Residents
article-image

Here's what her letter stated

“The rainy season can start anytime, due to the said muddy, polluted water, the citizens, especially the children of the house, will have to face various diseases. There is a need to find out the cause of the contamination of the water supply and take appropriate measures immediately,” said Patil, adding that the residents of Kharghar will fall ill due to this muddy contaminated water if the problem is not solved.

“If someone falls ill, the CIDCO administration will be fully responsible,” said Patil. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Five “Munna Bhai's” Booked For Submitting Fake Certificates To Bag Job.

Navi Mumbai: Five “Munna Bhai's” Booked For Submitting Fake Certificates To Bag Job.

CR Implements Cutting-Edge Electronic Interlocking Signaling System In Pandhurna On Nagpur-Itarsi...

CR Implements Cutting-Edge Electronic Interlocking Signaling System In Pandhurna On Nagpur-Itarsi...

'I Will Work Diligently': Supriya Sule On Taking Charge As Working President Of NCP

'I Will Work Diligently': Supriya Sule On Taking Charge As Working President Of NCP

Navi Mumbai News: Former Corporator Claims Contaminated Water Was Supplied In Kharghar

Navi Mumbai News: Former Corporator Claims Contaminated Water Was Supplied In Kharghar

WATCH: 4 Armed Robbers Loot Jewellery Worth ₹1.8 Cr, Nearly ₹2 Lakh Cash, Shoot At Shopowner,...

WATCH: 4 Armed Robbers Loot Jewellery Worth ₹1.8 Cr, Nearly ₹2 Lakh Cash, Shoot At Shopowner,...