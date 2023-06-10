Navi Mumbai News: Former Corporator Claims Contaminated Water Was Supplied In Kharghar | Representative Image

Netra Kiran Patil, a former corporator from Kharghar has written to the assistant engineer of CIDCO Kharghar regarding contaminated water being supplied in several parts of the node. She requested to find out the reasons and take appropriate measures.

In a letter given by her, she informed that she received complaints from different sectors of Kharghar that the water being supplied contains algae. And this has been happening for the past few days. She has already been brought to the notice of the water supply department of CIDCO but no action has been taken to date.

Here's what her letter stated

“The rainy season can start anytime, due to the said muddy, polluted water, the citizens, especially the children of the house, will have to face various diseases. There is a need to find out the cause of the contamination of the water supply and take appropriate measures immediately,” said Patil, adding that the residents of Kharghar will fall ill due to this muddy contaminated water if the problem is not solved.

“If someone falls ill, the CIDCO administration will be fully responsible,” said Patil.