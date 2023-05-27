 Navi Mumbai News: District Congress Secretary meets civic chief with various requests
Navi Mumbai News: District Congress Secretary meets civic chief with various requests

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Vidya Bhandekar with NMMC commissioner | Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai District Congress Secretary Vidya Bhandekar met the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai and submitted a charter of demands including solving the civil problems in the Nerul and Juinagar area. She was accompanied by a delegation of Congress party workers.

Demanding construction of a sports complex

Congress District spokesperson and labour leader Ravindra Sawant said that among other demands, they demanded that the sewage disposal centre at Nerul Sector 2 should be removed and a sports complex comprising of various sports should be constructed in its place. A tender should be floated as early as possible.

Debris dumped on reserved land

They also raised the issue of debris being dumped on the land reserved for the fire station adjacent to the cemetery in Nerul Sector 2, causing the area to become polluted. This land should be cleaned and a fire station should be constructed at that place.

