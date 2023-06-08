Navi Mumbai News: Civic Chief Praises Waste Management Of NRI Complex

The waste disposal plant | Amit Srivastava

The commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) praised the waste management at Seawoods Estate Society in NRI Complex Phase 2 during a surprise inspection of the waste disposal project of the society. Seawoods Estate Society is one of the premier housing societies in the city and generates large amounts of waste daily. The Civic Chief Rajesh Narvekar was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department Dr Babasaheb Rajale, Assistant Commissioner of Belapur Division, Divisional Officer Shashikant Tandel, Chief Sanitation Officer Rajendra Sonawane, and other officers and employees were also present during the visit.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC To Distribute Cloth Bags To Prevent Plastic Use

Waste used to develop gardens

Seawoods Estate Society, located within the NRI Complex, is known for its large-scale waste generation. As part of the city's Swachh Survekshan initiative, the society has implemented a waste disposal system. A compost pit with a capacity of 500 kg has been set up in Phase 2. The society collects wet waste daily and processes it into compost, which is then used to develop gardens and green spaces within the premises. This approach not only reduces waste disposal at the source but also saves on waste transportation costs.

During the visit, the NMMC Commissioner observed the entire process of converting wet waste into fertilizer and inspected the daily generation of wet and dry waste within the society. The Commissioner also commended the residents for their efforts in sorting and disposing of waste within the society premises. Emphasizing the importance of regular cleanliness practices, the Commissioner urged residents to maintain their efforts consistently.

Read Also World Environment Day 2023: Photos Show Pathetic Condition of Waste Management in India