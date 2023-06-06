World Environment Day 2023: Photos Show Pathetic Condition of Waste Management in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023

World Environment Day is being celebrated annually since 1973 with a motive to protect the planet, as per UNEP. This year the day is being observed with the theme Beat Plastic Pollution.

PTI / Shahbaz Khan

People walk past a semi-dry drain choked with garbage at Taimoor Nagar in Delhi on Monday.

PTI / Shahbaz Khan

Men pull a tri-cart carrying garbage in New Delhi on Monday.

PTI / Kamal Kishore

A water body filled with plastic garbage and other waste at Baba Demb, on World Environment Day, in Srinagar.

PTI / S. Irfan

A ragpicker collects plastic waste at Baba Demb, on World Environment Day.

PTI / S. Irfan

A woman walks past a sewage drain canal full of garbage.

ANI / Rahul Singh

School children walk past a semi-dry drain choked with garbage at Taimoor Nagar.

PTI / Shahbaz Khan

Ragpickers look for re-usable items from a Municipal Waste Dumping site in Prayagraj.

ANI

Ragpickers collect plastic waste at Baba Demb, on World Environment Day, in Srinagar on Monday.

PTI / S. Irfan

A dirty beach in Mumbai

Salman Ansari

A worker trying to clean a garbage-strewn beach in Mumbai.

Thanks For Reading!

World Environment Day 2023: 10 ways to reduce plastic waste in households
Find out More