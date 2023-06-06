World Environment Day 2023: Photos Show Pathetic Condition of Waste Management in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
World Environment Day is being celebrated annually since 1973 with a motive to protect the planet, as per UNEP. This year the day is being observed with the theme Beat Plastic Pollution.
PTI / Shahbaz Khan
People walk past a semi-dry drain choked with garbage at Taimoor Nagar in Delhi on Monday.
PTI / Shahbaz Khan
Men pull a tri-cart carrying garbage in New Delhi on Monday.
PTI / Kamal Kishore
A water body filled with plastic garbage and other waste at Baba Demb, on World Environment Day, in Srinagar.
PTI / S. Irfan
A ragpicker collects plastic waste at Baba Demb, on World Environment Day.
PTI / S. Irfan
A woman walks past a sewage drain canal full of garbage.
ANI / Rahul Singh
School children walk past a semi-dry drain choked with garbage at Taimoor Nagar.
PTI / Shahbaz Khan
Ragpickers look for re-usable items from a Municipal Waste Dumping site in Prayagraj.
ANI
Ragpickers collect plastic waste at Baba Demb, on World Environment Day, in Srinagar on Monday.
PTI / S. Irfan
A dirty beach in Mumbai
Salman Ansari
A worker trying to clean a garbage-strewn beach in Mumbai.
Thanks For Reading!