e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai News: City Unit Of AAP Inducts Women Auto Rickshaw Drivers Into the Party

Pooja Gosavi, a female auto-rickshaw driver, has been appointed as the President of the AAP Navi Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw Union.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
AAP Party Workers Meet (Representative Image) | Sourced Photo

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) welcomed women auto rickshaw drivers into the party. The appointment letter was given to them by AAP Maharashtra State Secretary Dhananjayaji Shinde in an event held on Tuesday.

AAP takes pride in representing people from various sections of society. In line with its inclusive approach, the city AAP unit inducted women auto rickshaw drivers into the party. Pooja Gosavi, a female auto-rickshaw driver, has been appointed as the President of the AAP Navi Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw Union.

article-image

AAP Navi Mumbai Speaks

AAP Navi Mumbai President Shyambhau Kadam expressed his commitment to include individuals from all walks of life in the party, including those who are eager to serve the public honestly through electoral participation.

He highlighted that AAP Navi Mumbai consists of not only highly educated citizens but also hardworking individuals such as cleaning staff, Matahdi workers, and auto rickshaw -drivers. The team's Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony was conducted by a member of the NMMC’s cleaning staff.

article-image
