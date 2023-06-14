Mumbai News: AAP Opposes Desalination Plant At Gorai | Representative Image

Mumbai: The AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) has opposed the desalination plant at Gorai, flyovers to connect Gorai, Manori and Uttan and the beautification work being undertaken by the BMC at Gorai saying these projects would adversely affect the culture and livelihood of local fishermen.

Plant will adversely affect marine life and fishing

The work on the desalination plant should be stopped immediately because it will adversely affect marine life and fishing. The proposed flyover connecting Gorai, Uttan and Manori will help only the big real estate professionals. However, it will adversely affect biodiversity, especially the mangroves. The works will also turn the fishing village into slums, said Gopal Zaveri, vice president of AAP.

He also said that the so-called beautification of water resources will prevent the cattle and other animals from approaching the water.

"The villagers have been using the open land for their livelihoods since ages. Beautification of this land will directly affect their livelihoods,"”AAPpresident Pius Vergese said, adding that the administration should have provided the villagers with good water supply, good roads, hospitals, schools and other basic amenities.