 Mumbai News: AAP Opposes Desalination Plant At Gorai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: AAP Opposes Desalination Plant At Gorai

Mumbai News: AAP Opposes Desalination Plant At Gorai

The work on the desalination plant should be stopped immediately because it will adversely affect marine life and fishing.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: AAP Opposes Desalination Plant At Gorai | Representative Image

Mumbai: The AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) has opposed the desalination plant at Gorai, flyovers to connect Gorai, Manori and Uttan and the beautification work being undertaken by the BMC at Gorai saying these projects would adversely affect the culture and livelihood of local fishermen.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: City's AAP Unit Holds Protest In Digha Over Delhi Ordinance Row
article-image

Plant will adversely affect marine life and fishing

The work on the desalination plant should be stopped immediately because it will adversely affect marine life and fishing. The proposed flyover connecting Gorai, Uttan and Manori will help only the big real estate professionals. However, it will adversely affect biodiversity, especially the mangroves. The works will also turn the fishing village into slums, said Gopal Zaveri, vice president of AAP.

He also said that the so-called beautification of water resources will prevent the cattle and other animals from approaching the water.

"The villagers have been using the open land for their livelihoods since ages. Beautification of this land will directly affect their livelihoods,"”AAPpresident Pius Vergese said, adding that the administration should have provided the villagers with good water supply, good roads, hospitals, schools and other basic amenities.

Read Also
AAP's Rallies against Centre's Ordinance in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: AAP Opposes Desalination Plant At Gorai

Mumbai News: AAP Opposes Desalination Plant At Gorai

Mumbai News: Fire Incident In Dharavi Building Claims Life of 40-Year-Old Victim

Mumbai News: Fire Incident In Dharavi Building Claims Life of 40-Year-Old Victim

Thane Crime: 20-Year-Old Waiter Arrested From Nepal Border For Brutal Murder of Elderly Man At Hotel

Thane Crime: 20-Year-Old Waiter Arrested From Nepal Border For Brutal Murder of Elderly Man At Hotel

Prevalence of Elder Abuse: HelpAge India Report Highlights Concerning Figures

Prevalence of Elder Abuse: HelpAge India Report Highlights Concerning Figures

Navi Mumbai: Vashi School Denies Expelling Students For Chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'

Navi Mumbai: Vashi School Denies Expelling Students For Chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'