Navi Mumbai News: Breast Cancer Awareness Programme Held In Vashi

Chhabi Sahayog Foundation, an NGO from Navi Mumbai in association with Dev Desh Pratishthan of Mumbai organised a breast cancer awareness and screening camp at Shewanti Nivas in Juhu Village in sector 11 in Vashi last week. More than 133 women underwent tests at the camp. The camp was organised free of cost.
A public-private partnership
The Divine Foundation from Navi Mumbai facilitated the event and promised to reach out to the masses and create awareness.
Suspected cases will be referred to Karkinos Healthcare, Tata Memorial and other cancer hospitals for further investigations. H D Subramanian from Divine Foundation said that they are taking up this cause on a bigger platform by connecting government and private organisations. “The programme received a good response from women,” said Subramanian.
