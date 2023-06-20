Navi Mumbai News: Belapur MLA Holds 'Vyapari Sammelan And Snehbhojan'

Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre | FPJ

Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre organised a “Vyapari Sammelan and Snehbhojan '' program as part of the Modi@9 Maha-Janasampark-Abhiyan. The interactive programme took place on Sunday at Warkari Bhavan and was attended by prominent business people from Navi Mumbai. During interactions, MLA Mhatre presented a report on the public interest initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the course of nine years.

Businessmen from all communities are satisfied

She said that because of the efforts of PM Modi, businessmen from all communities are content and growing. She added that more than 70 to 80 major decisions for the businessmen community were taken by the Narendra Modi government.

“Through this nine-point program, we are striving to reach people’s homes and demonstrate how these decisions will benefit businesses, connect the underprivileged, and promote inclusivity among diverse communities. Today, we present the nine-year work report.”

Many prominent businessmen were present

The event saw the presence of various notable individuals, including Sharad Maru, President of Groma Association; Pramod Joshi, President of Navi Mumbai Traders Federation; Balveer Chaudhary, President of Haryana Welfare Association; Sunil Chhajar, President of Chemist Association; Jasbir Singh, President of Gurdwara Parbandhak; Dayanand Shetty, President of Navi Mumbai Hotel Association; as well as presidents of business associations from various societies. Former mayor Jaywant Sutar, former district president CV Reddy, IT cell president Satish Nikam, Vijay Ghate, former corporator Deepak Pawar, Dr Jayaji Nath, Ashok Gurkhe, Sabu Daniel, Gopalrao Gaikwad, Bhagwan Dhakne, Rajesh Roy, Vikas Sorte, and a large number of businessmen were also in attendance.