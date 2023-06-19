 Navi Mumbai News: Yuva Sena Of Belapur, Airoli Constituencies Hold Meeting; Discuss Welfare Programmes
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Yuva Sena Of Belapur, Airoli Constituencies Hold Meeting; Discuss Welfare Programmes

Navi Mumbai News: Yuva Sena Of Belapur, Airoli Constituencies Hold Meeting; Discuss Welfare Programmes

Senior party leaders guided youth wing representatives during the session. Chougule offered valuable insights on fostering youth development within the party and how Shiv Sena and Yuva Sena can contribute to societal welfare.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Yuva Sena of both Belapur and Airoli constituencies was held in Vadar Bhawan in Sanpada last week where senior party workers discussed welfare programmes of the state government that can be executed by the youth wing of the party. The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai District Chief Vijay Chougule, Navi Mumbai Head of Communication Kishore Patkar, and Yuva Sena Maharashtra State Executive Member Mameet Chougule.

Discussing party's role in societal welfare programmes

Senior party leaders guided youth wing representatives during the session. Chougule offered valuable insights on fostering youth development within the party and how Shiv Sena and Yuva Sena can contribute to societal welfare. Meanwhile, Patkar discussed strategies for effectively communicating the party's accomplishments and the progress made in Maharashtra through social media channels.

The event saw a significant turnout, with the presence of Airoli Vidhan Sabha Yuva Sena Chief Saurabh Shinde, Yuvati Sena Maharashtra Region Executive Member Shweta Mhatre, Kamgar Sena Navi Mumbai Chief Pradeep Waghmare, and numerous other Yuva Sena office bearers. 

