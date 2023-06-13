Maharashtra Cabinet Announces Multiple Welfare Measures, Allocates ₹1500 Cr For Farmers' Relief

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

The Maharashtra Cabinet, in a recent meeting, unveiled a series of significant decisions aimed at addressing various socio-economic concerns. The measures encompass relief for farmers affected by incessant rains, improved remuneration for Gram Sevaks, enhanced support for SC/ST students, additional scholarships for students in 5th and 8th grades, establishment of a veterinary laboratory, and much more.

Allocation of Rs 1500 Cr for Farmers' Relief

The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved the allocation of Rs 1500 crore to provide relief to farmers who have suffered significant losses due to continuous rainfall. The updated rate of assistance aims to mitigate the financial burden faced by farmers, enabling them to recover and resume agricultural activities. This substantial fund allocation underscores the government's commitment to supporting the agricultural sector and safeguarding the interests of farmers in the face of adverse weather conditions.

Enhanced Remuneration for Gram Sevaks and Sustenance Grant for SC/ST Students

Recognizing the crucial role played by Gram Sevaks in rural development, the Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to increase their remuneration to Rs 16,000 per month. This move aims to ensure that Gram Sevaks are adequately compensated for their valuable contributions to local governance and community welfare. Additionally, the sustenance grant for SC/ST students will be enhanced to match the standards set by the central government, further empowering these deserving students to pursue their educational aspirations.

Expanded Scholarships and Initiatives for Education and Healthcare

To promote inclusive education, the Maharashtra government plans to provide additional scholarships for students in the 5th and 8th grades. This initiative aims to encourage academic excellence among students at an early stage, fostering their overall growth and development. Furthermore, a veterinary laboratory will be established in Latur, facilitating advanced research and diagnosis to ensure the health and well-being of animals.

Other Key Decisions

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of four new family courts in Pune, reinforcing the state's commitment to efficient and accessible legal services for family-related matters. Additionally, the extension of special and fast track courts for a duration of two years aims to expedite the judicial process and ensure speedy resolution of cases. The initiation of a rehabilitation scheme for individuals recovering from mental illnesses showcases the government's dedication to promoting mental health and facilitating the successful reintegration of patients into society.