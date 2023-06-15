 Navi Mumbai News: 18, Including Waitress, Held In Bar Raid In APMC
According to police, they received information that female waiters were encouraged to perform lewd and lascivious dances.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: 18, Including Waitress, Held In Bar Raid In APMC | Representative Image

The APMC Police carried out a raid at MH -43 Restaurant and Bar in Sector-19D, APMC on Tuesday midnight and arrested a total of 18 people including 13 female waiters, 1 manager and 4 male waiters. Female waiters were allegedly making obscene gestures.

Raid was conducted based on tip

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in the midnight of Tuesday and found some female waitresses were dancing to loud music while indulging in obscenity.

Bar Manager booked too

Also, the bar manager Paulsamy Yadavan (41) was found encouraging the women working in the bar. A case has been registered against a total of 18 people including 13 women working in the said bar, including the bar manager and 4 male waiters. 

