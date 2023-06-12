Navi Mumbai: New Life For Twin Born With Partially Developed Lungs At NMMC's Nerul Hospital

Sanvi Swapnil Mohite, a resident of Sarasole, experienced a challenging situation when she went into labor on February 10, 2023, and gave birth to twins at the Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul, managed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). However, the newborns faced a critical condition as their lungs were not fully developed. The medical team at the hospital swiftly moved the babies to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for immediate attention and care.

Intensive Care and Determined Efforts

Due to being born at just 26 weeks, much earlier than the typical 34 weeks for fully formed lungs, the twins required special care and support. The dedicated doctors and staff at Nerul Hospital placed the babies on ventilators and administered necessary medications, including costly injections, to ensure their lungs functioned properly. Over the course of several months, the medical team tirelessly worked to help the babies progress and eventually wean them off ventilators.

Gratitude and Miracle

Sanvi Mohite, the mother of the twins, expressed her immense gratitude towards the doctors and the hospital. Despite the challenges, she remained patient and determined, believing in the expertise of the medical team. She described the journey of her babies from relying on ventilators to occupying a normal room as nothing short of a miracle.

Even after the twins were successfully taken off the ventilators, the medical professionals continued their diligent efforts. Their focus shifted towards ensuring that the babies gained weight, which is crucial for their overall development and well-being.

Team Effort and Determination

Medical Superintendent Uddhav Khillare praised the tireless efforts and unwavering determination of the entire medical team, including Dr. Sushma Taide, Pediatric Prof. Dr. Ashok Rathod, Resident Medical Officer Prashant Bhosle, and others involved in the twins' care.

According to the NMMC, the NICU at Nerul Hospital has achieved significant success in the past year, successfully treating a total of 449 children. Among them, 115 weighed less than 1 to 1.5 kg, demonstrating the hospital's commitment to providing specialized care for infants in critical conditions.

