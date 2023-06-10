 Navi Mumbai News: Special Training On TDS And Income Tax For NMMC Employees
Navi Mumbai News: Special Training On TDS And Income Tax For NMMC Employees

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Special Training On TDS And Income Tax | Amit Srivastava

The Income Tax Department conducted a special training session to understand TDS and Income Tax and how to deduct taxes on the amounts paid at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The training programme was organized under the guidance of NMMC Commissioner Mr. Rajesh Narvekar, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Satyawan Ubale.

Detailed information on rules provided

A large number of officers and employees of the municipal corporation who are in charge of accounting were present and understood the system of TDS and income tax.

Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Department Shri. Surendra Singh Charan gave detailed information about TDS and income tax deduction rules during his presentation. Similarly, the doubts raised by the municipal officials and employees were resolved by giving a detailed explanation. On this occasion, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Ubale, Deputy Commissioner of Sports Department Mangala Malve, Income Tax Officer Shri. Hemant Kumar, Mahesh S, and Lakhwinder Singh were present. 

