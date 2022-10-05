e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: New civic chief holds meeting with senior officials

Narvekar joined the office when the corporation received the honour of being the third cleanest city in the country under the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav held.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
Rajesh Narvekar, the newly appointed commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), | Photo: File
Rajesh Narvekar, the newly appointed commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), expressed happiness and pride during his first review meeting with officials of different departments. He said that the responsibility has increased to improve its rank in the future.

The civic chief said that good work was done during the tenure of the then municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar and a benchmark has already been set which would continue. He showed his confidence that the civic administration will work at full capacity.

Moreover, Narvekar held a special meeting with municipal officials and reviewed the work of various departments in the very first meeting. On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole and Sanjay Kakde welcomed the new civic chief.

The civic chief will further conduct a detailed review of each department separately and inspect the work by visiting the offices of various departments.

